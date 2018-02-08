CCSA Resources for Families Affected by Closure of Paramount Collegiate Academy
February 8, 2018
Charter Public Schools with Open Seats
- Aspire Alexander Twilight College Preparatory Academy
- Atkinson Academy
- California Montessori Project: American River Campus and Carmichael Campus
- Heritage Peak
- Visions in Education
- Options for Youth
Traditional Public Schools with Open Seats
Please note: CCSA is working with Paramount Collegiate Academy to ensure they are paying special attention to students who have IEPs. We will continue to update this list as new information becomes available.
For more information, families can contact Adolfo Mercado, Manager of Regional Advocacy for Northern California at amercado@ccsa.org or info@ccsa.org
All media inquiries can be directed to Caity Heim at cheim@ccsa.org or 530-304-1242.
Press ContactSacramento and Central Valley
Caity Heim
(530) 304-1242
Bay Area
Britt Chord Parmley
(916) 221-8588
Los Angeles
Richard Garcia
(213) 806-9211
San Diego
Steven Baratte
619-458-4364
Ask A Question
-
Let us know what you need: