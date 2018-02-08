Back to In the News
CCSA Resources for Families Affected by Closure of Paramount Collegiate Academy

February 8, 2018

The California Charter Schools Association's (CCSA) top priority is ensuring students can access a high-quality public education. For the parents and families of the 60 students affected by the closure of Paramount Collegiate Academy, CCSA has identified a list of public schools nearby, both traditional public school and charter public school, that have available seats:

Charter Public Schools with Open Seats

  1. Aspire Alexander Twilight College Preparatory Academy
  2. Atkinson Academy
  3. California Montessori Project: American River Campus and Carmichael Campus
  4. Heritage Peak
  5. Visions in Education
  6. Options for Youth

Traditional Public Schools with Open Seats

  1. Winston Churchill Middle School
  2. Mira Loma High School

Please note: CCSA is working with Paramount Collegiate Academy to ensure they are paying special attention to students who have IEPs. We will continue to update this list as new information becomes available.

For more information, families can contact Adolfo Mercado, Manager of Regional Advocacy for Northern California at amercado@ccsa.org or info@ccsa.org

All media inquiries can be directed to Caity Heim at cheim@ccsa.org or 530-304-1242.

